LIT Chairman resigns

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 11

Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman Raman Balsubramanium, who had courted several controversies and was facing charges of irregularities — financial and procedural — during his tenure of little more than two years, announced to resign from his post hours after his mentor and Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was defeated in the Assembly elections from the Ludhiana West segment in the city.

He shared his decision to put in papers on his Facebook page and social media sites.

A day before, Subramanium was said to have issued directions to the LIT staff to remain present in the office on Saturday and Sunday (holiday) purportedly to make preparations for taking out the draw of lots for the allotment of HIG and MIG residential flats in the proposed high-rise Atal Apartments scheme at Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar here.

Subramanium’s decision to quit after it had become clear that the Congress had been wiped out, came as no surprise because being political appointments, such as chairpersons of Improvement Trusts, other boards and corporations become the first casualty after the new government takes over.

Throughout his tenure, the Chairman remained in the news and for all the wrong reasons right from sale of prime commercial chunk of land in Model Town Extension to a corporate house at less than market price, sale of built-up properties (SCOs) of the Trust at below reserve price, irregularities in restoration of allotment of the Orient Cinema site in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and blatant corruption in allotment/restoration of allotment and change of plots for locally displaced persons (LDPs).