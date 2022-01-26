Ludhiana: 1,050 boxes of illicit liquor seized from tiles factory, three booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 25

The CIA wing of the Ludhiana rural police have recovered 1,050 boxes of illicit liquor.

In-charge, Special Branch, Inspector Prem Singh Bhangu said secret information was received that three notorious smugglers, namely Balkar Singh of Detwal village, Jatinderpal Singh Govind of Bhumal and Bhagwant Singh Happy, had stored a large quantity of illicit liquor at the tiles factory of Balkar Singh, situated on the Hamrban-Bhundri road, Sidhwan Bet.

Inspector Prem said accordingly the rural police along with the elections static surveillance team conducted a raid on the factory from where a huge stock of illicit liquor was recovered.

The recovered liquor is Haryana-made 1,025 cases of First Choice and 25 cases of Jugni. “We are conducting raids on the suspected hideouts of the liquor smugglers and soon they will be nabbed. Once they are arrested, their questioning may lead to the busting of entire liquor smuggling network,” added Inspector Prem.

A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered against the three smugglers on Tuesday.

17,000-litre lahan recovered