Ludhiana STF arrests 2 smugglers; seizes 8kg heroin sent from Pakistan through drone

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 24

In a major recovery of drug haul, the Special Task Force of Ludhiana police today recovered 8kg heroin and arrested two smugglers. The consignment was sent by Pakistan-based smugglers through drone. The value of the recovered heroin is said to be around Rs 40 crore in the international market.

The arrested smugglers have been identified as Heera Singh alias Rajvir (30) and Anmol Singh (22), both residents of Amritsar. Heera is a farmer and Anmol sells packaged water bottles to visitors at Attari border.

STF AIG Snehdeep Sharma, DSP Davinder Chaudhary and STF Inspector Harbans Singh addressed a press conference regarding the matter today.

AIG Sharma said Heera Singh was a notorious smuggler and cases of heroin smuggling were registered against him in the past. STF had got secret information that smuggler Heera had developed relations with some infamous Pakistan-based smugglers and had received several consignments in the past.

Recently he got a major consignment of heroin delivered from Pakistan via drone, which was delivered near the international border in Amtritsar. Heera was in touch with Pak smugglers through WhatsApp calling.

AIG said Heera along with his aide Anmol was on the way to deliver heroin to his clients in Ludhiana. Accordingly, the STF team laid a naka at a strategic location in Amritsar and nabbed the accused and heroin were recovered from their possession.

Further investigation was on to bust the entire supply line, added the AIG.

