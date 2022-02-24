Ludhiana: 7-yr-old girl, woman raped; 3 booked

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 23

The police have booked a youth, Ajay Singh, resident of Kasabad Colony, under Sections 376-A and 376-D of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Banda Bahadur Nagar on Phawra Road on Tuesday.

The mother of the victim, working as a domestic help, lodged a report with the police that when she came back from work her daughter was crying. “On asking her, the girl told that Ajay Singh made an attempt to rape her,” she said.

A woman, Manju Devi (30), working as a daily wager in a marriage palace on Lohara Road and a resident of Sua Road, Giaspura, has filed a complaint with the police that her co-workers, Ravi and Kuldeep, forcibly took her to a secluded place in the marriage palace and raped her by threating to kill her. The police have booked Ravi and Kuldeep under Sections 376-D and 506 of the IPC and search is on for their arrest.