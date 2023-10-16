Ludhiana: Biker killed in road accident

Ludhiana: A person lost his life in an accident on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Kumar. His bike rammed into the tree at Dhusi Dam at Machhiwara Sahib. Sources said Pankaj along with his friends was heading towards Dhusi Dam alongside the Sutlej where Pankaj lost control of his bike. Pankaj died on the spot. TNS
Three injured in road mishap
Ludhiana: Three smugglers were injured after a car loaded with illicit liquor collided with a canter in Machhiwara Sahib last night. Police after administering first aid, arrested them and siezed 27 cases of illegal liquor. The arrested accused had brought liquor from Chandigarh and were to supply the same to their clients in Khanna area. A case under Excise Act was registered against the three smugglers. TNS
Fire breaks out at house in Khanna
Ludhiana: A fire broke out in a house on Lalheri road in Khanna on Sunday. An oil mud lamp lit in front of an idol first set a bed on fire and then engulfed other household articles. Fortunately no loss of life or injury to any family members reported in the incident.
