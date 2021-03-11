Ludhiana in sight of outright win against Kapurthala

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 22

Hosts Ludhiana were in sight of an outright victory against Kapurthala in the last league match in group B in the ongoing Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association at GRD Global Education Institute ground here at the Hambran Road on Friday.

The visitors won the toss and decided to bat first. However, they could not capitalise upon the advantage of making first use of the pitch and their innings folded in 34.5 overs with only 78 runs on the board. Two batsmen, Tarun Kumar and Garv Kumar could reach double figure, scoring 32 and 18 runs, while four players failed to open their accounts. For Ludhiana, Ravi Kumar was the pick of bowlers, scalping four victims for 22 runs in 15 overs.

Enjoying a lead of 231 runs, Ludhiana took a firm grip over the two-day match and were all set to script an outright win when the play would resume tomorrow.