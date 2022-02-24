Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 23

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and MC Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal along with officials inspected the ongoing ROB/RUBs project on Pakhowal Road here on Wednesday.

The project has already missed the deadline. A trial run on one of the RUBs (from Pakhwal Road towards Sarabha Nagar) was held on January 1 but some works are yet to be completed. Meanwhile, a few commuters were seen passing through the RUB today.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said, “We visited the project site today. Work has almost been done on the RUB from Pakhowal Road to Sarabha Nagar. The work to carpet the stretch is going to be started in a day or two. The officials have been asked to get the street lights installed at the earliest.”

The construction of a railway overbridge (ROB) and railway underbridges (RUBs) on Pakhowal Road has been a long pending demand of the city residents. This joint project is worth around Rs 123 crore and would provide much-needed respite from traffic congestion to the city residents. —