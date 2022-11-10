 Ludhiana: Most projects under Smart City Mission incomplete, MP holds review meeting : The Tribune India

Ludhiana: Most projects under Smart City Mission incomplete, MP holds review meeting

Ludhiana: Most projects under Smart City Mission incomplete, MP holds review meeting

MP Ravneet Bittu and LSCL officials during the review meeting at MC’s Zone D office. Inderjeet Verma



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 9

MP Ravneet Singh Bittu held a review meeting of Smart City Mission projects with the officials concerned at the MC’s Zone D office here on Wednesday. Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) officials said about 70 projects were in different stages. The estimated cost of these projects is Rs 930 crore.

According to the LSCL officials, 37 projects of Rs 94.03 crore have been completed and 23 projects of Rs 627.48 crore are under execution. In the category of works handed over to the Municipal Corporation, seven projects at a cost of Rs 141.61 crore were under tendering process while detailed project reports for three projects worth Rs 66.88 crore is under preparation or approval.

Most of the major projects under the Smart City Mission are yet to be completed.

Buddha Nullah project remains main issue

In the ongoing Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project, Rs 250 crore are to be spent under the Smart City Mission.

In the meeting, questions were raised as to how cow dung from dairies located inside and outside the MC limits would be treated. Dairy waste from inside the city and outskirts is being dumped into the nullah. An official of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board made it clear that the work under the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project is being done in city areas. But unless the dumping of cow dung and untreated wastewater on the outskirts of the city is stopped, these would be hurdles in the rejuvenation of the nullah. The MP has instructed the officials to call a meeting in this regard soon.

Meanwhile, it was highlighted in the meeting that a large amount of wastewater from the industry is still released into the nullah. However, industrialist Rahul Verma, who was present in the meeting, claimed that around 85 per cent of the water of the dyeing industry was now being treated.

Verma raised the question that the domestic waste near Gaughat and Tibba Road is being dumped directly into the drain. While the construction of an intermediate pumping station there has not yet started.

ROB project delayed

In the meeting, the officials concerned could not give a satisfactory reply regarding when the Pakhowal ROB/RUBs project work would be completed. The project was supposed to be completed last year. The deadline was extended to December 31, 2022, and then March 2023. Now, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, while expressing disappointment over the delay in the project, said officials would take more time to complete the project. The work was underway to shift the water supply and sewerage lines near HDFC Bank on Pakhowal Road.

Deadlines of other projects extended

Ludhiana Smart City Limited has failed to complete a number of projects on time and deadlines for the same have been extended again. The new deadlines for Retrofit Sarabha Nagar Market and Smart Road Project on Malhar Road at a cost of Rs 50.24 crore has been extended to December 31. The project was supposed to be completed in May 2020.

The new deadline for 24x7 Surface Water Supply for ABD Area at a cost of Rs 71.16 crore is June 30, 2023. The deadline for projects, including the Waterfront Development Project (from Dugri to Pakhowal Road), installation of chain link fencing, beautification and refurbishment of Mini Rose Garden, installation of waste compactors, refurbishment of badminton hall, Development of table tennis complex, refurbishment of ESI Hospital Road, Development of parks at the EWS Colony, beautification of junctions at Zone A & B and a few other projects have been extended to December 31, 2022.

The extended deadline for civil works for the construction and demolition waste management plant is now March 31, 2023. The project was supposed to be completed by June 2022.

Detailed project reports

Officials said a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared for trench-less rehabilitation of the existing trunk sewer on PAU Road and Panj Peer Road up to the Buddha Nullah by the standalone structure lining method. The cost of the project would be Rs 58.15 crore. Besides, the DPR for security and surveillance of the DAC Complex project is under process for approval and the DPR for the installation of UID number plats on properties has been approved.

Number of projects

  • 37 Smart City Mission projects at a cost of Rs 94.03 crore completed
  • 23 projects at a cost of Rs 627.48 crore under execution
  • 7 projects of Rs 141.61 crore under tendering process
  • Three projects of Rs 66.88 crore under DPR stage or approval

Under tendering process

  • Construction of basketball courts (Rs 9.72 cr) and relaying of athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium (Rs 7.75 cr)
  • Development of an all-weather indoor swimming pool (Rs 5.21 cr)
  • Fabrication and supply of 50 M and above working height hydraulic ladder (Rs 8.57 cr)
  • Procurement of compactors and hook loaders (Rs 27.67 cr)
  • Development of two parks in Ludhiana West (Rs 47 lakh)
  • Trench-less rehabilitation of existing stormwater drains in ABD areas of the city (Rs 82.22 cr)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

2
Amritsar

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

3
Punjab

Watch: Kamal Nath’s presence at Guru Nanak Jayanti event in Indore sparks row, angry hymn singer vows to never visit city

4
Nation

Navy officer killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal’s Billing

5
Nation

Sikh youths wielding swords cane-charged in Karnataka’s Bidar

6
Diaspora

Nirav Modi loses appeal, UK High Court orders extradition to India to face fraud and money laundering charges

7
Nation

UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis

8
Diaspora

H-1B visa holders face uncertainty after Meta layoffs; Zuckerberg offers support to those impacted

9
Himachal

Watch: PM Modi stops convoy to give way to ambulance in Himachal’s Kangra

10
Delhi

Ex-boyfriend pushes insurance company employee to death from office building in Noida

Don't Miss

View All
Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

Top News

Sacrilege accused Dera follower Pradeep Sharma murdered in Kotkapura

Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura

Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...

Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years

Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years

The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering investigation being conducted into Delhi Excise policy

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy

Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo P...

IT raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner

I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner

Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper

Two days ahead of elections in Himachal, snowfall in higher reaches of state

2 days ahead of election, higher reaches of Himachal get snow


Cities

View All

4 of Rinda-Landa module nabbed with ammunition

4 of Rinda-Landa module nabbed with ammunition

Railways earns Rs 3.30 crore from ticketless passengers

Observe every Friday as 'dry day': District admn

Sikhs part & parcel of British defence forces: UK Major General

10 booked for murder bid in another firing incident

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

8 years on, Chandigarh’s second food street fails to serve purpose

8 years on, Chandigarh’s second food street fails to serve purpose

Chandigarh's air quality drops to ‘very poor’

222 Chandigarh Housing Board flats ‘illegally occupied’

Sippy murder case: CBI refuses to give Kalyani Singh private data

3 BHK Chandigarh Housing Board flat sold for Rs 1.36 crore in e-auction

Delhi cops bust call centre duping people, 11 arrested

Delhi cops bust call centre duping people, 11 arrested

Spurned lover pushes woman to death from Noida building

Sporadic rains in nearby states, Delhi’s air quality improves

High Court refuses to stay Delhi MC poll

Preparing for trade fair

IT raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner

I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner

Jalandhar AQI ‘very poor’, worst this season

Canada: Jalandhar’s Rajan Sawhney is Alberta’s Immigration Minister

Jalandhar MC collects Rss 27-crore property tax, hopes to achieve target

Nurmahal park lies in a shambles

Poor air quality troubles residents in Ludhiana city areas

Poor air quality troubles residents in Ludhiana city areas

Ahmedgarh AQI reaches 395, season's worst

Air quality in Punjab sinks, triggers health concerns

Sahnewal: 32-year-old man ‘poisoned’ to death; in-laws booked

Woman, youngster die in road mishaps

Air quality in Punjab sinks, triggers health concerns

Air quality in Punjab sinks, triggers health concerns

AQI worsens, health advisory issued

MC clears key development works worth Rs 6 crore for city

Civic body staff seek salaries, stage protest

‘Implement constitutional provisions for gender justice’