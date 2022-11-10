Ludhiana: Most projects under Smart City Mission incomplete, MP holds review meeting

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 9

MP Ravneet Singh Bittu held a review meeting of Smart City Mission projects with the officials concerned at the MC’s Zone D office here on Wednesday. Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) officials said about 70 projects were in different stages. The estimated cost of these projects is Rs 930 crore.

According to the LSCL officials, 37 projects of Rs 94.03 crore have been completed and 23 projects of Rs 627.48 crore are under execution. In the category of works handed over to the Municipal Corporation, seven projects at a cost of Rs 141.61 crore were under tendering process while detailed project reports for three projects worth Rs 66.88 crore is under preparation or approval.

Most of the major projects under the Smart City Mission are yet to be completed.

Buddha Nullah project remains main issue

In the ongoing Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project, Rs 250 crore are to be spent under the Smart City Mission.

In the meeting, questions were raised as to how cow dung from dairies located inside and outside the MC limits would be treated. Dairy waste from inside the city and outskirts is being dumped into the nullah. An official of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board made it clear that the work under the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project is being done in city areas. But unless the dumping of cow dung and untreated wastewater on the outskirts of the city is stopped, these would be hurdles in the rejuvenation of the nullah. The MP has instructed the officials to call a meeting in this regard soon.

Meanwhile, it was highlighted in the meeting that a large amount of wastewater from the industry is still released into the nullah. However, industrialist Rahul Verma, who was present in the meeting, claimed that around 85 per cent of the water of the dyeing industry was now being treated.

Verma raised the question that the domestic waste near Gaughat and Tibba Road is being dumped directly into the drain. While the construction of an intermediate pumping station there has not yet started.

ROB project delayed

In the meeting, the officials concerned could not give a satisfactory reply regarding when the Pakhowal ROB/RUBs project work would be completed. The project was supposed to be completed last year. The deadline was extended to December 31, 2022, and then March 2023. Now, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, while expressing disappointment over the delay in the project, said officials would take more time to complete the project. The work was underway to shift the water supply and sewerage lines near HDFC Bank on Pakhowal Road.

Deadlines of other projects extended

Ludhiana Smart City Limited has failed to complete a number of projects on time and deadlines for the same have been extended again. The new deadlines for Retrofit Sarabha Nagar Market and Smart Road Project on Malhar Road at a cost of Rs 50.24 crore has been extended to December 31. The project was supposed to be completed in May 2020.

The new deadline for 24x7 Surface Water Supply for ABD Area at a cost of Rs 71.16 crore is June 30, 2023. The deadline for projects, including the Waterfront Development Project (from Dugri to Pakhowal Road), installation of chain link fencing, beautification and refurbishment of Mini Rose Garden, installation of waste compactors, refurbishment of badminton hall, Development of table tennis complex, refurbishment of ESI Hospital Road, Development of parks at the EWS Colony, beautification of junctions at Zone A & B and a few other projects have been extended to December 31, 2022.

The extended deadline for civil works for the construction and demolition waste management plant is now March 31, 2023. The project was supposed to be completed by June 2022.

Detailed project reports

Officials said a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared for trench-less rehabilitation of the existing trunk sewer on PAU Road and Panj Peer Road up to the Buddha Nullah by the standalone structure lining method. The cost of the project would be Rs 58.15 crore. Besides, the DPR for security and surveillance of the DAC Complex project is under process for approval and the DPR for the installation of UID number plats on properties has been approved.

Number of projects

37 Smart City Mission projects at a cost of Rs 94.03 crore completed

23 projects at a cost of Rs 627.48 crore under execution

7 projects of Rs 141.61 crore under tendering process

Three projects of Rs 66.88 crore under DPR stage or approval

Under tendering process