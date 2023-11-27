 Ludhiana: Nankana Sahib Public School : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Ludhiana: Nankana Sahib Public School
School notes

Ludhiana: Nankana Sahib Public School

Ludhiana: Nankana Sahib Public School


Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with fervour and devotion at Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park. The programme started with a bhog of Sri Akhand Path Sahib. It was followed by shabd gayan. Sardar Shahbaz Singh Randhawa, assistant secretary of Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee and secretary of Nankana Sahib Education Trust, was the chief guest. While addressing the gathering of students, teachers and parents, Randhawa said, “I congratulate all the students and principal for organising such a nice function. It is a matter of pride that students are learning wonderful ragas for shabd recitation. This art should be preserved.” He also remembered Sardar Kishan Singh, in whose memory this shabd gayan competition is held every year. Inderpal Singh, director Nankana Sahib Education Trust, said, “Many classrooms of the newly constructed building have become operational. I congratulate the principal and school management for this towering project.” School principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich read the academic report of the school for the year 2023-24, highlighting the institution’s progress.

DAV Public School

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, organised Gurpurb festivities and a week-long eye check-up camp on its campus on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The devotees fervently recited Japuji Sahib and Sukhmani Sahib. The magical and mesmerising impact of shabd kirtan intensified the auspicious ambience with peace and serenity. The enlightening speeches on Guru Nanak’s life and mission by students were inspiring for everyone present. Kindergarten children, dressed up as Panj Pyaras, added lustre to the spiritual occasion.

BCM Foundational Stage

BCM Foundational Stage (Chandigarh Road, Sector 32) celebrated Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary. A special assembly was conducted to mark the occasion and bring home the relevance of the festival to the younger generation. LKG and UKG children visited the neighbourhood gurudwara and paid reverence at the door of the Almighty. Serenity and calmness were in the air with the beautiful humming of the shabds, making it a very fruitful and productive day for all. The festival was celebrated by the students with great pride. Headmistress Ritu Syal that through the celebrations, the students learnt the act of offering food for bhakti and seva.

BVM, Sector 39

The premises of BVM, Sector 39, brightened with the celebration of the revelation of Guru Nanak Dev with religious fervour. The celebration started with Prabhat Pheri in the form of Nagar Kirtan, led by the Panj Pyare, filling the air with divinity. Teachers and students were imbued with spirituality, with the recitation of Sri Japuji Sahib. Arshneet Kaur of Class 7 shed light on the incredible personality of Guru Nanak, who was full of qualities of a philosopher, yogi, religious and social reformer and poet.

#Gurdwara Nankana Sahib


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

2
Diaspora

‘We Are All Gurmit Kaur’: Sikh community fights for elderly woman facing deportation from UK

3
India

Video: India pacer Mohammed Shami rescues road accident victim in Uttarakhand's Nainital

4
India

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi questions practice of 'big families' organising weddings abroad

5
Punjab

3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

6
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

7
Entertainment

'Lord Bobby' memes trend as Bobby Deol's fans can't get over his terrifying transformation in 'Animal' trailer

8
India

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

9
India

Delhi-NCR thermal power plants ignoring emission standards, aggravating air pollution: Report

10
India

New Maldives President opts for Turkey over India as first port of call

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Silkyara tunnel collapse: Parts of auger machine removed from rubble

Parts of auger machine removed from rubble at Uttarkashi tunnel

Manual drilling will now start at the tunnel to prepare an e...

Delhi air quality nears severe zone

Delhi air quality nears 'severe' zone

A thick layer of smog blankets Delhi and its suburbs, reduci...

PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

Modi also posts on X his tributes to the first Sikh guru fro...

Indian envoy Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements in New York gurdwara

Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara

The Ambassador had gone to the gurdwara to offer prayers on ...

Irish author Paul Lynch's 'Prophet Song' wins Booker Prize

Irish author Paul Lynch's 'Prophet Song' wins Booker Prize

Lynch, 46, wins for his novel presenting a dystopian vision ...


Cities

View All

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Doctor couple robbed of car at gunpoint near KD Hospital in Amritsar

3 snatching incidents reported in holy city

Robber who made failed bid to loot worker held

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals in Amritsar?

Farmers block road in Mohali

Farmers block road in Mohali

Protesters pitch tents at Sector 5 in Panchkula

3 carjackers escape after Mohali shootout

High Pro-BNP values indicate mortality in acute heart failure cases: PGI study

Ex-Chandigarh mayors form forum

Delhi air quality nears severe zone

Delhi air quality nears 'severe' zone

DJB contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

Delhi’s air quality expected to improve by tomorrow, says Environment Minister

AAP celebrates its 12th foundation day

Craze for ‘organic’ drugs fuels illicit online business by students

No takers for night shelters

No takers for night shelters

Health team raids ‘namkeen’ factory running sans licence

Jalandhar government school walk away with title

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals?

2 snatchers in police net

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana

10 dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district

Man dies as car falls into village pond

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Play by Jodhpur group marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Farm fire cases below 100 for 2 days in a row