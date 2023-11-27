Ludhiana: Nankana Sahib Public School

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with fervour and devotion at Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park. The programme started with a bhog of Sri Akhand Path Sahib. It was followed by shabd gayan. Sardar Shahbaz Singh Randhawa, assistant secretary of Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee and secretary of Nankana Sahib Education Trust, was the chief guest. While addressing the gathering of students, teachers and parents, Randhawa said, “I congratulate all the students and principal for organising such a nice function. It is a matter of pride that students are learning wonderful ragas for shabd recitation. This art should be preserved.” He also remembered Sardar Kishan Singh, in whose memory this shabd gayan competition is held every year. Inderpal Singh, director Nankana Sahib Education Trust, said, “Many classrooms of the newly constructed building have become operational. I congratulate the principal and school management for this towering project.” School principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich read the academic report of the school for the year 2023-24, highlighting the institution’s progress.

DAV Public School

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, organised Gurpurb festivities and a week-long eye check-up camp on its campus on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The devotees fervently recited Japuji Sahib and Sukhmani Sahib. The magical and mesmerising impact of shabd kirtan intensified the auspicious ambience with peace and serenity. The enlightening speeches on Guru Nanak’s life and mission by students were inspiring for everyone present. Kindergarten children, dressed up as Panj Pyaras, added lustre to the spiritual occasion.

BCM Foundational Stage

BCM Foundational Stage (Chandigarh Road, Sector 32) celebrated Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary. A special assembly was conducted to mark the occasion and bring home the relevance of the festival to the younger generation. LKG and UKG children visited the neighbourhood gurudwara and paid reverence at the door of the Almighty. Serenity and calmness were in the air with the beautiful humming of the shabds, making it a very fruitful and productive day for all. The festival was celebrated by the students with great pride. Headmistress Ritu Syal that through the celebrations, the students learnt the act of offering food for bhakti and seva.

BVM, Sector 39

The premises of BVM, Sector 39, brightened with the celebration of the revelation of Guru Nanak Dev with religious fervour. The celebration started with Prabhat Pheri in the form of Nagar Kirtan, led by the Panj Pyare, filling the air with divinity. Teachers and students were imbued with spirituality, with the recitation of Sri Japuji Sahib. Arshneet Kaur of Class 7 shed light on the incredible personality of Guru Nanak, who was full of qualities of a philosopher, yogi, religious and social reformer and poet.

