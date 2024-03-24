Ludhiana score 312 in first innings against Faridkot

Ludhiana, March 23
Ludhiana scored 312 runs in their first innings against Faridkot in the second league match in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament being played at Faridkot on Saturday.
Asked to bat first, Ludhiana, with contributions from Tikshan Tangri (71), Jaish Jain (36), Shivam Verma (36), Anmoljeet Singh (32*) and Rajveer Soni (26), reached a fighting total of 312 runs in 71.1 overs.
For hosts Faridkot, Simranjeet Singh Gharu and Tanishq Ahuja were the main wicket takers, capturing five and three wickets after conceding 87 and 88 runs, respectively.
At the draw of stumps, Faridkot, in their first innings, were 77 for two in 22 overs. Gurveer Singh Sidhu made 32 runs while Sukhreeb Singh was batting on 29 runs.
