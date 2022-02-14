Ludhiana: Smuggler held with 5-kg ganja

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 13

The Crime Branch nabbed a smuggler and recovered 5 kg of ganja from his possession.

The smuggler has been identified as Soni, resident of EWS Colony. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him.

Investigating officer ASI Jaswinder Singh of the Crime Branch said acting on a ttip-off, a naka was laid at EWS Colony where Soni was stopped for checking and during his frisking, the ganja was recovered. The ASI said Soni was to deliver the ganja to his clients and now probe would be done to identify those clients and they would also be nominated in the case for buying drugs.

Woman nabbed with heroin

The Sidhwan Bet police nabbed a woman smuggler and recovered 6 gm of heroin from her. After registering a case against the woman, Harjinder Kaur, alias Harman, resident of Talwara, further probe was launched by the police. ASI Surjit Singh said the woman was nabbed from the Talwara bus stand after receiving secret information. She had to deliver drugs to her clients. —