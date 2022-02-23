Ludhiana student shines in national-level talent search exam

Chandigarh, February 23
Dhanishta Chhabra, a student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana achieved the first national rank in the AglaSem Talent Search Exam (ATSE) 2021-2022, conducted by AglaSem EduTech Private Limited. She will be awarded a certificate of excellence, a gold medal, and a cash prize of Rupees 50,000 for the same.
AglaSem Talent Search Exam (ATSE) is a national level talent search cum scholarship test for class 5 to 12 in which students are tested on the basis of their science and mathematics knowledge. This test gives them an opportunity to compete with their peers at a national level, and grab scholarships that would help them further their education goals.
A total of 800 scholarships amounting to worth Rupees 12.16 lacs have been awarded to top 100 students from each class.
