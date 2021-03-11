Ludhiana subdue Kapurthala in inter-district cricket tourney

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 23

Ludhiana defeated Kapurthala by an innings and 85 runs in the last league match of group B in the ongoing Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association at GRD Global Education Institute ground here on Hambran Road today.

Yesterday, the visitors were bundled out for a paltry total of 78 runs in 34.5 overs in the first innings in which only two batsmen, Tarun Kumar and Garv Kumar, could reach double figure, contributing 32 and 18 runs, respectively.

For Ludhiana, Ravi Kumar was the main wicket taker, whereas Jaish Jain took two for 13 while Karanjot and Sanyam Gill grabbed a piece each.

Hosts Ludhiana declared their first innings at 309 runs, losing just two wickets in 55 overs. Skipper, former India U-19 player, Nehal Wadhera faced 132 balls, hit three sixes, 14 boundaries and remained unbeaten on 151 runs while Tikshan Tangri scored 88 runs and Vaibhav Kalra made 39 runs.

Trailing by 231 runs, today in their second essay, Kapurthala struggled hard to wipe out the lead and were cruising well (122 for 4 after 33 overs), but the middle-order collapsed and their innings folded at 146 runs in 42.5 overs. Kunwardeep top scored with 48 runs and was followed by Sidharth Sharma (25), Jagshan Cheema (25), Kamal (18) and Maulik Chhabra (14).

For Ludhiana, Ravi Kumar, who took four wickets in the first innings, again got three wickets after conceding 24 runs in 14 overs. Nehal Wadhera secured three wickets for 22 runs while Aradhya Shukla and Karanjot Singh chipped in with two wickets each to help their side wrap up the issue comfortably. For an outright victory, Ludhiana earned seven points and Kapurthala went empty hands. —