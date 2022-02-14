Ludhiana: Tight security during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, commuters face problems

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 13

Tight security arrangements were made by the authorities during the visit of Amit Shah, senior BJP leader and Union Minister of Home Affairs, to the city today. Shah was in the city to campaign for BJP candidates at Daresi Grounds here.

A former Congress leader, Amarjit Singh Tikka, who had recently joined the BJP, remarked, “I have never seen such enthusiasm among the public that was witnessed today at Daresi Grounds. It was all jam-packed.”

Shah landed at GCG here in a chopper and the entire route from GCG grounds to Daresi grounds was cordoned off for the VVIP. The vehicular traffic was also stopped at many points to avoid any security lapse. Commuters had to face difficulties when they were asked to opt for other routes to reach their destinations.

At Daresi, most of the shops were shut and the congested roads of the interior city areas presented a deserted look due to barricading. A large number of police personnel were deployed on the entire route.

Muneer and his wife had specially come to Chaura Bazar side to do shopping with his family from Malerkotla but he was disappointed to see many shops shut and the family had to walk through the entire road. “Had I known that some VVIP movement is there in the city today, I would have avoided the visit,” he said.

Gurdeep Singh Gosha, a BJP leader, who had gone to receive Shah at GCG, however, said the Home Minister delivered a short and crispy speech, based on facts. People have warmly welcomed the seasoned BJP politician here,” he said.

The public had to face inconvenience even when Shah left the venue. Long serpentine queues were witnessed on roads in the interior city areas.