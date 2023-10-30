Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 89: High-tension wires pose threat to residents, potholed roads await repair

Tribune News Service

Despite several incidents due to high-tension wires in Sham Colony in Salem Tabri area, Ward 89 (old), the authorities concerned are yet to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of residents. These wires pass in close proximity to numerous residences.

Pawan Kumar, a resident, recounted instances where a man lost his life and a few persons, including a child, sustained injuries from coming in contact with these high-tension wires.

Another resident expressed concern, stating, “We constantly live in fear of the high-tension wires passing so close to our homes. We dutifully pay taxes to the government and the municipal corporation, yet these hazardous wires continue to loom near our residences. The municipal corporation should engage in discussions with PSPCL to relocate these high-tension wires away from our residential area.”

In addition, a small park in Sham Colony is in a state of neglect. A concrete road in the area requires repairs. Several broken sections of interlocked tiles in the ward also need maintenance.

Residents in certain areas, such as Street Number 2 and Post Office Road in Salem Tabri, have raised concerns about waterlogging during rainy days. They are demanding the timely cleaning of road gullies and the sewerage system in the Salem Tabri area. Residents have also voiced grievances about traffic congestion on Post Office Road and are calling for necessary measures to address this issue.

Due to the absence of a dedicated playground, children often play in the streets. Ravinder Singh Bhatia, a resident of Salem Tabri said, “We urge the civic authorities to take initiatives to establish a playground in our vicinity so that children and young adults can benefit from it.”

In the 2018 election, Prem Sharma of the BJP emerged winner from Ward 89.