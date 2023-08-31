Man alleges torture by paramour’s kin

Ludhiana, August 30
Alleging that he was tortured and humiliated by family members of his “paramour”, a man has complained to the Machhiwara police on Wednesday. The victim, Ravi, of Dhuri alleged that the suspects shaved his head, blackened the face and garlanded with shoes. He reached the police station in such condition today.
Ravi alleged that he had been forcibly confined at an undisclosed site in Machhiwara for nine days, subjected to torture and humiliation. He claimed that he had been in a relationship with the woman for over two years.
The complainant demanded from the police to take action in this regard. However, police officials are investigating the matter.
