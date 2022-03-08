Man booked for rape bid

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 7

The police have booked a man, Pintu, resident of Ram Nagar, under Section 376 of the IPC for an alleged attempt to rape a mentally challenged 28-year-old woman, residing in the neighbourhood.

In a complaint lodged with police, Kamlesh, resident of Ram Nagar, said when she came back from work on the evening of March 4, she saw Pintu coming out of her house and running away. When she entered the house, her daughter, who was mentally challenged, was lying naked on the floor with some injury marks as well.

The victim was admitted to the Civil Hospital for treatment and the police have launched a hunt to nab the accused.

Live-in partner booked

The police have booked a man, Gaurav, resident of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC for attempting rape, criminally intimidating and beating up his live-in partner Priyanka.

The woman filed a complaint with the police that she was a divorcee and in a live-in relationship with Gaurav. On her insistence for marriage, Gaurav sexually assaulted, thrashed and threatened her with dire consequences. —