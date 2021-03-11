Man gets 10-year RI for possessing intoxicants

Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, April 22
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Amrinder Pal Singh has convicted Sajjan Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran district, on the charges of possessing 19,980 intoxicating tablets.
He was sentenced to undergo 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 1,00,000.
Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution has successfully proved the charges levelled against the accused beyond any doubt. The court also declined the plea of leniency raised by him.
A case against the convict was registered at the Samrala police station on September 3, 2018.
According to the prosecution, ASI Balwant Singh, along with a police party, was on patrolling duty. When the police reached near Khangrali Sikhan village, they saw the accused coming on foot carrying a bag on his shoulder.
Following suspicion, the police stopped him. On search, 333 strips of Lomotil (containing 19,980 tablets) were found from his possession. He failed to produce any document for keeping such a huge quantity of the intoxicating tablets.
However, during the trial, the accused pleaded innocence and claimed false implication. But after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty and sentenced accordingly.
