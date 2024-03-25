Man held with 500 gm opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

The Ludhiana rural police yesterday arrested a man and seized 500 gm of opium from his possession.

He has been identified as Ramesh Kumar of Jalandhar bypass here.

ASI Shamsher Singh said he, along with the police party, had laid a naka at a strategic place. During the checking, on suspicion a pedestrian was signalled to stop for checking. Instead of paying heed to them, the suspect tried to flee but was caught by the police. The officials seized 500 gm of opium from a polythene carried by the man.

A case uhas been registered against him.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.