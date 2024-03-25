Man held with 500 gm opium

Ludhiana, March 24
The Ludhiana rural police yesterday arrested a man and seized 500 gm of opium from his possession.
He has been identified as Ramesh Kumar of Jalandhar bypass here.
ASI Shamsher Singh said he, along with the police party, had laid a naka at a strategic place. During the checking, on suspicion a pedestrian was signalled to stop for checking. Instead of paying heed to them, the suspect tried to flee but was caught by the police. The officials seized 500 gm of opium from a polythene carried by the man.
A case uhas been registered against him.
