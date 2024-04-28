Delhi L-G office, AAP clash over municipal powers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 27

The ongoing impasse between the Lieutenant-Governor’s Secretariat and the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government has further deepened, shedding light on the critical issues affecting the citizens of Delhi.

The L-G Secretariat highlighted a significant delay in addressing crucial matters, primarily concerning the enhancement of financial powers for the Municipal Commissioner from Rs 5 crore to Rs 50 crore. This proposal, aimed at tackling urgent issues such as education, health and garbage disposal in the city, has been lingering since September 18, 2023, awaiting action from Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, it said.

Despite repeated reminders, Bhardwaj has failed to take necessary action, further exacerbating delays in essential projects, as per the L-G secretariat. Moreover, Bhardwaj’s decision to withhold the file, despite a directive from the L-G has only worsened the situation, the L-G Secretariat alleged.

In response, the AAP has pointed out that numerous works of the Delhi Municipal Corporation have come to a standstill in recent months. “The absence of a standing committee has led to delays in providing essential items such as books, school bags and uniforms to children studying in MCD schools. This has resulted in the transfer of funds meant for the children directly to their accounts,” it said.

The AAP accused the L-G of appointing BJP officials to positions of aldermen illegally, preventing the formation of the standing committee. They argue that the root cause of the Municipal Corporation’s problems lies in the political behaviour of the L-G. To address the stalemate, the AAP has called for the empowerment of the Municipal House by transferring all powers of the Standing Committee to it.

Sitting on proposal The AAP govt and its minister Saurabh Bhardwaj have been sitting for seven months over a proposal to temporarily enhance financial powers of the MCD commissioner. — L-G Secretariat L-G wants all powers The Lieutenant-Governor wants all powers of the civic body to be given to the commissioner who works under him so that he could exercise his will. — Aam Aadmi Party

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP