Man injured as truck rams into car on expressway in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 2

A man sustained severe injuries when the car he was driving was hit by a big truck on the Southern Bypass Expressway (flyover) from Ferozepur Road to Doraha near Dugri last midnight. The car driver, Devinder Singh (45), has been admitted to DMC Hospital.

A Dugri resident, Devinder Singh (45), driving his Creta car (PB-91N-1200) was in the midst of taking a U-turn from the recently opened cut in the road divider when a big truck, (bearing registration number NL-01AB-6877) coming at a high speed, rammed into the car. The collision was so powerful that the car not only overturned, but its whole body disintegrated.

Front portion, bumper, bonnet and rear portion of the car were lying scattered at the site of accident and the main body of the vehicle was also crumpled. While critically injured car driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was rushed to DMC Hospital, the truck driver managed to escape, leaving his vehicle behind.

Residents of the area, where the accident took place, said the decision to open the cuts in road dividers of the expressway at two places near Dugri was taken by some political leaders without any consultation with the traffic experts and as a result several accidents had occurred at these two places during the last fortnight. “Even the city traffic police had given in to the ill-conceived political decision which could spell disaster if immediate remedial action is not taken,” said a resident of the area.

The SHO, Dugri, Neeraj Chaudhry, said owners of the truck, belonging to Gurugram in Haryana, have been informed and the police are waiting to take the statement of the injured car driver after which a case would be duly registered against the truck driver.