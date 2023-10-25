Man kills friend for not returning mobile, nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 24

After a man was killed by his neighbour and friend by hitting him with a wooden stick on the head on Sunday night at Rajiv Gandhi Colony, the Focal Point police today arrested the suspect, Gulam Hussain, a resident of shanties in the colony.

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Lal (35).

ACP Jatinder Singh and Focal Point SHO Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar issued a joint statement in this regard.

On October 22, Banwari Lal came to the police station and said Bharat Lal was beaten up by Gulam in the shanty of the deceased. The suspect was repeatedly hitting him with a wooden stick on the head. When he asked him about the reason of beating the victim, the suspect said he thrashed the victim as the latter had snatched his mobile phone and was not returning the same. When the assailant fled, the complainant informed the police.

He told the police that the victim was taken to Civil Hospital from where he was shifted to a hospital in Sector 32 where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect admitted that he was having liquor with Bharat, his friend, when the victim snatched his mobile and was not returning the same. He beaten him to death due to the same. A case of murder has been registered. As per the police, he had no criminal history.

#Rajiv Gandhi