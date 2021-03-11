Man rapes woman for 2 years, booked in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 30

The Ludhiana police have booked a man on the charge of raping a woman for two years. When she turned pregnant, the accused refused to marry the woman and dumped her.

The Police Division 2 yesterday registered a case against the accused, identified as Jasvir Kumar of Dharampura.

The complainant told the police that in 2020, she used to work in the Industrial Area where she developed a friendship with the accused. “After a few months, the accused proposed her for marriage. Since I was already married, he forced me to take divorce from my husband to marry me. Later, I got divorce from my husband and continued the relationship with the accused with the hope that he would marry me,” the victim alleged.

The victim alleged that the accused continued to develop physical relationship with her for almost two years and when she asked him to marry her, he used to make excuses.

The victim revealed that a few months ago she turned pregnant and when the accused came to know about the same, he assured that he would marry her and they would take care of their child.

“From January 9, 2022, the accused stopped talking to me. Later, he told me that he would not marry me. Despite the fact that I am eight months pregnant, he dumped me. He intentionally cheated me and left me in the lurch, “ the complainant alleged.

Investigating officer ASI Paramjit Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the accused.