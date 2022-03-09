Mandi Ahmedgarh: Women felicitated for outstanding performance

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 8

Office-bearers and activists of various organisations working for women’s rights vowed to transform the theme of International Women’s Day-2022 ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’, into action during their routine life.

An oath was taken during the concluding session of a function at MGMN Senior Secondary School organised by the local unit of Rotary Club under the supervision of Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Kataria. Anita Rani presided over the function and organisers, led by president Ajay Jain and assistant governor Ravinder Sharma felicitated women who performed exceptionally well in their respective fields.

Bipan Sethi, convener of the function, said the officials had organised events to highlight government policies being launched to promote women empowerment from time to time. Similar functions were organised at Guru Har Krishan College, Phallewal, Shanti Tara College, Police Lines, Jagraon,

Victoria Public School, Lehra, and Government College, Raikot.

“Having decided to transform the theme of International Women’s Day 2022 into action, we have chosen to focus attention on implementation of various government policies by sensitising residents to causes and consequences of gender bias in society,” said Madhvi Kataria.

She said working women, including ragpickers, were invited to inaugurate various events to instill confidence among them in society.

Many women were felicitated for outstanding performance in their fields at various functions. Malerkotla SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal; SHO (City), Ahmedgarh, Arashpreet Kaur Grewal; Drug Inspector Parneet Kaur, SMO Jyoti Kapoor, Dr Garima Hind, Dr Maneet Luthra, Jagraon SP Gurmeet Kaur, Inspector Damandeep Kaur and Gurinder Kaur Gujjarwal were among distinguished women felicitated on occasion.