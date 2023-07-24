Manipur violence: Cong holds satyagraha

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 23

The Congress today held a satyagraha at Dana Mandi here against the BJP-led Central Government’s alleged tyranny and silence over continuing ethnic violence in Manipur.

Congress leaders, including state chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sanjay Talwar, Kuldip Vaid and others, wore black bands as a mark of protest against the alleged vindictive politics of PM Narendra Modi towards senior party leader Rahul Gandhi and his silence over Manipur.

Warring said they had tied black ribbons on their mouth and heads to convey that freedom of speech was in danger in the country.

Party leaders opposed the ‘biased and autocratic’ disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP.

Warring said Modi’s silence over Manipur was exposing the barbarous intentions of the BJP. Accusing the saffron party of instigating communal riots, the state Congress chief said wherever communal clashes occur, the BJP adds fuel to the fire instead of controlling the situation.

Speaker writes to home minister

Reiterating that those responsible for the horrendous act of outraging the modesty of women in Manipur must be dealt with the most stringent legal provisions and given the harshest punishment, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, asking him to order a high-level inquiry to ensure justice to all hit by ongoing violence in the northeastern state.

