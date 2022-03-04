Manish secures top honours in below 73kg category of dist weightlifting championship

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 3

Manish Kumar hogged limelight by securing first position in the below 73kg weight category of the 38th edition of the Ludhiana District Weightlifting Championship that concluded at Ludhiana District Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Club, Rakh Bagh, here today.

Manish’s attempt of total 253kg lift (snatch 114, clean and jerk 139) fetched him top honours while the second and third position holders, Sukhwant Singh and Ankit, lifted total 186 kg and 170kg, respectively.

Today’s results (boys)

Below 50kg: Jagjit Singh 1st, Prabhjot Singh 2nd and Kuldeep Kumar 3rd.

Below 55kg: Chandan 1st, Gurkirat Singh 2nd and Tushar Vaid 3rd.

Below 61kg: Deepak 1st, Michael 2nd and Harmanjot 3rd.

Below 67kg: Yashmit Sharma 1st, Amandeep Singh 2nd and Lovedeep Singh 3rd.

Below 73kg: Manish Kumar 1st, Sukhwant Singh 2nd and Ankit 3rd.

Below 81kg: Karandeep Singh 1st, Rishabh Yadav 2nd and Arun 3rd.

Below 89kg: Abhijeet Pandey 1st, Gautam Mehta 2nd and Munish 3rd.

Below 96kg: Lovedeep Singh 1st and Ajay Kumar 2nd.

Below 102kg: Suhubham 1st and Jasveer Singh 2nd.

Below 109kg: Karanveer Singh 1st, Pradeep Singh 2nd and Rajveer Singh 3rd.

Plus 109kg: Tejveer Singh 1st, Dilabardeep Singh 2nd and Yuvraj Arora 3rd.