Man's body found hanging from tree

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 14

The body of a man was found hanging from a tree near Kaunke village in Machhiwara on Tuesday.

The police said the deceased had died by suicide and depression was found to be the cause of taking the extreme step.

The deceased has been identified as Surinder Singh of Hedon Bet village.

Sukhwinder Singh, neighbour of the deceased, said about a year ago, Surinder had suffered injuries in a road mishap and after the incident, the victim started went into depression.

On Monday evening, Surinder left home without telling anything to his family but did not return. On Tuesday morning, villagers saw his body hanging from a tree and informed the police. The motorcycle of the deceased was also recovered from the spot.

After sending the body of the victim for autopsy, inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC was initiated by the police.