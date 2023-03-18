Mayor to call all-party meet before Budget

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

The Municipal Corporation’s Budget meeting for the upcoming financial year is expected to be held soon.

The civic body is planning to present an estimated Budget of Rs 1,043.46 crore for the upcoming financial year 2023-24, as per information. However, the MC is making efforts to meet the Budget income target for 2022-23.

As the civic body’s current House term is going to end on March 25, the House meeting for the annual estimated Budget is expected to be held soon. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the House meeting would be held soon but the date for

the same would be fixed only after the all-party meeting.

He said he would call an all-party meeting soon.

Notably, the sanctioned budget for 2022-23 was Rs 988.13 crore but it is to be revised to Rs 1,000.8 crore. The civic body had generated an income of Rs 520.56 crore from April 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023, and it was expecting to generate Rs 480.24 crore more by March 31, 2023.