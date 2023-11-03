MC elections: Opposition parties await court verdict on ward delimitation

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 2

After raising objections to the new ward delimitation, leaders from prominent opposition parties such as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress and BJP are currently waiting for the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the matter. While the official notification for the new delimitation of 95 city wards was released last month, the opposition parties are looking forward to November 6, as it is the date when the court may deliver its verdict concerning the delimitation of the wards.

Previously, some persons had moved the court challenging the new ward delimitation process carried out in 2023. Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, president of the SAD, Ludhiana, expressed that they were awaiting the court’s decision regarding the new ward delimitation. Bhinda said there were various flaws in the delimitation procedure. He said, however, they were prepared for the Municipal Corporation (MC) elections. Once the court issues its decision, it would become clear whether the elections would be held on the basis of the new ward delimitation or the old one. Subsequently, the party would make a decision on finalising candidates for the poll.

Leaders from the Congress are also in anticipation of the court’s judgment. Sanjay Talwar, president of the Congress, Ludhiana, said some individuals had moved court against the ward delimitation. “Once the court renders its verdict on whether the elections would adhere to the new ward delimitation or the previous one, they would compile the list of candidates for the MC elections accordingly. We have readied ourselves for the upcoming elections, with over 150 candidates having applied to contest in the 95 wards,” he said.

Yashpal Chaudhary, a former councillor and a BJP leader, said they had also moved court against the insufficient allocation of Scheduled Caste (SC) wards in the new ward delimitation for the city. They seek a more appropriate allocation of the SC category wards in the city. The court hearing for the case is scheduled for November 9, he said.

Meanwhile, Ahbaab Singh Grewal, spokesperson for AAP in Punjab, said an average of five to seven individuals from every ward had expressed their desire to contest the elections on behalf of the party. He said candidate selection committees had been constituted, indicating their readiness for the upcoming elections.

