MC issues challans to 12 shopkeepers

Ludhiana, March 17
Continuing the drive against sale and use of banned plastic carry bags, the Municipal Corporation (MC) issued challans to 12 shopkeepers in the Jamalpur area on Friday
The civic body teams also confiscated 20 kg of banned plastic carry bags from the possession of the shopkeepers. MC officials said challans of up to Rs 5,000 were issued to the shopkeepers depending upon the quantity of banned plastic carry bags confiscated from them.
MC Sanitary Inspector Naveen Kumar stated that drives were being conducted to discourage the shopkeepers and residents from using banned plastic carry bags.
