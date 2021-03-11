Mentally challenged gang-raped in Dakha

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

Unidentified persons allegedly gang-raped an 18-year-old Mentally challenged girl in Dakha.

The girl was lodged at a children’s home in Talwandi Dham from where she had escaped a few days ago.

The Dakha police yesterday registered a case of rape against the unknown accused.

Harbans Singh, sarpanch, Talwandi Kalan village, told the police that on April 18, he got information from residents of the village that an unknown mentally challenged girl was roaming in the village.

He said later, he called some residents and they took the victim to his home. The girl had revealed her name and she admitted that she had fled from the children’s home on April 18.

The sarpanch said the girl had stated that she was sexually assaulted by some people.

Later, the residents called the police control room to inform them about the matter.

Investigating officer ASI Saravjit Kaur said a case of rape was registered against the unidentified miscreants and a probe was on to identify them.