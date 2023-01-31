Miscreants rob Rs 50K, liquor from village shop

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 30

Targeting a liquor vend at Kasabad village on Sunday night, two motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed Rs 50,000 in cash and liquor from the shop.

The Salem Tabri police have started a probe into the matter.

According to an employee of the vend, he had gone to washroom after locking the vend when two miscreants reached there on a motorcycle. After hearing some noise around 11 pm, he came to check and found two persons making an attempt to break open the door of the vend.

Meanwhile, the suspects brandished a gun and threatened him to stay silent. Following which, the miscreants robbed cash and liquor bottles from the vend at gunpoint and managed to escape.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified suspects at the Salem Tabri police station. CCTV cameras of nearby areas are being scanned by the police to trace the duo.