Mohali secure 3 points against Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 27

As the two-day league match between Mohali and Ludhiana ended in a draw, the former secured three points on the basis of their first innings lead and Ludhiana got one point in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament played at Mohali on Wednesday.

In reply to Ludhiana’s first innings total of 318 runs, Mohali, today resumed their innings at the overnight total of 16 for no loss and eventually surpassed the visitors’ total. When the day was called, Mohali were 80 runs ahead with three wickets in hand (398 for 7) after 85 overs.

The main architects of their innings were Ayush Goyal and Rajinder Singh Devgun. Ayush scored 105 while Rajinder remained unbeaten on 100. Other notable scorers were Jovanpreet Singh and Karteek Sharma who contributed 78 and 54 runs, respectively, and helped their team gain the lead which proved decisive in getting three valuable points.

After three matches, Ludhiana with just three points, are tottering at the bottom in the bunch of five teams in group B. In the fourth and last league match, scheduled to be played at Nawanshahr on March 29 and 30, Ludhiana will take on Ropar.

