More trains for Vaishno Devi shrine

Ludhiana, May 31
In the wake of a spurt in passenger traffic in most of long route trains due to ongoing vacations, the Northern Railway authorities have announced trains between Delhi-Varanasi-Udhampur-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra shrine from June 2 to July 1. 04079/80 and 04051/52 Varanasi weekly/triweekly Summer Special Express: These trains will leave Varanasi at 9.45 pm and reach New Delhi at 9 am the next day. In return journey, the trains 04080/04052 will leave New Delhi at 9 pm to reach Varanasi at 6.35 pm.
04071/72 Gati Shakti Weekly Summer Special Express: The 04071 train will leave New Delhi at 11.15 pm and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 11.25 am the next day. In the return direction, the train 04072 will leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 6.30 pm to reach New Delhi at 6.50 am.
04075/76 Weekly Summer Special Express: The 04075 train will leave New Delhi at 11.15 pm and reach Udhampur at 10.55 am the next day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...