More trains for Vaishno Devi shrine

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 31

In the wake of a spurt in passenger traffic in most of long route trains due to ongoing vacations, the Northern Railway authorities have announced trains between Delhi-Varanasi-Udhampur-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra shrine from June 2 to July 1. 04079/80 and 04051/52 Varanasi weekly/triweekly Summer Special Express: These trains will leave Varanasi at 9.45 pm and reach New Delhi at 9 am the next day. In return journey, the trains 04080/04052 will leave New Delhi at 9 pm to reach Varanasi at 6.35 pm.

04071/72 Gati Shakti Weekly Summer Special Express: The 04071 train will leave New Delhi at 11.15 pm and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 11.25 am the next day. In the return direction, the train 04072 will leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 6.30 pm to reach New Delhi at 6.50 am.

04075/76 Weekly Summer Special Express: The 04075 train will leave New Delhi at 11.15 pm and reach Udhampur at 10.55 am the next day.