Mother, newborn die at Khanna hospital; doctor booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 6

The Khanna police yesterday registered a case against Dr Sushma of Sushma Hospital, Khanna, after a mother and her newborn child died allegedly due to the negligence of the doctor.

Complainant Inderjit Singh of Patiala told the police that on the night of September 3, his pregnant wife was admitted to Sushma Hospital. Early next morning, she delivered a baby boy. The newborn had some health issues. The mother’s health also deteriorated after the delivery.

“We rushed her and the child to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala where doctors declared them brought dead. I lost my wife and the newborn son due to the negligence of the doctor. She should be punished,” he said.

The family and relatives of the deceased had blocked the GT Road in Khanna yesterday to seek registration of a case against the doctor.