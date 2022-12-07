Mystery shrouds 50-year-old man’s death in Haibowal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 6

A 50-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Haibowal on Monday night. His throat was found badly slit.

Though the circumstantial evidence suggested that the victim could have been murdered, the kin of the deceased alleged that he had died by suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar. The victim was survived by two daughters and wife.

The incident came to the fore late last night when family members of the deceased found him lying in a pool of blood in

his room. Following which, they raised the alarm and informed the police.

The police said it would be too early to comment if the man died by suicide or he was murdered but the autopsy report would clear the exact cause of death. So far, the family members of the deceased said the victim was upset due to poor financial condition due to which he took the extreme step.