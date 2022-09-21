Nine test positive for dengue, three contract swine flu in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 20

Nine persons tested positive for dengue and three were found infected with swine flu on Tuesday.

Now, a total of 87 persons have tested positive for dengue and 37 for swine flu so far in the district. Seven persons have lost their lives due to swine flu while no loss of life has been reported due to dengue.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur urged city residents to keep their surroundings clean and not let water get stagnant in and around their houses. “Prevention is better than cure and the people should adopt all necessary precautions against the vector-borne disease,” she said.

Swine flu is a droplet infection and can spread from one person to another.

“One should always cover mouth and nose while sneezing. Always wash hands after coming from outside and avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth too often as it can spread the disease,” she said.

#dengue