No check on violations at Bhadaur House parking lots in Ludhiana

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 6

Despite claims of the Municipal Corporation authorities to ensure transparency at parking lots, violations continue at the Bhadaur House parking lots and another lot near the AC market, which fall under the Ludhiana North constituency. The parking lots were auctioned to a private contractor for Rs. 34.71 lakh in October 2022.

The contractor has not fulfilled his obligation of issuing e-tickets to all visitors, as per the agreement. In some cases, no fee slip is issued and a manual slip is given, if requested. Recently, a parking employee allegedly overcharged a visitor who had parked his two-wheeler outside the AC market but no slip was issued to him.

Large parking fee boards were removed from the lots shortly after the contractor took over last year.

Though some smaller boards have been placed, they are often located in inappropriate areas and not easily visible or readable. Furthermore, there are no CCTV cameras installed at the lots.

Residents have expressed concerns stating that though the Municipal Corporation had increased the monthly parking pass rates and introduced a bi-hourly parking system, there is no transparency at these lots. A resident, Satinderpal Singh, said: “e-tickets must be issued to all visitors who park their vehicles. Big parking fee boards should be displayed at the entrance and exit of all lots there. Moreover, the authorities are urged to conduct surprise checks to ensure accountability.”

Some traders at Bhadaur House Market and AC Market had previously objected to the increased parking rates when the lots were handed over to the contractor last year.

Meanwhile, MC’s Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh, who heads the Tehbazari branch, could not be contacted for comments.

