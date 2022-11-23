No let-up in dengue cases, 37 +ve, count reaches 884 in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, November 22

There is no let-up in dengue cases in the district. Today, 37 persons tested positive for dengue and now, a total of 884 patients have tested positive for the disease in the district.

Besides, a malaria case was also reported and so far, 32 persons have tested positive for malaria in the district.

There are 43 mosquitoe breeding hotspots in the district from where dengue cases are reported every year. Some of the hotspots include Shimlapuri, Giaspura, Bahadur ke Road, Habib Ganj, Islam Ganj, Chandar Nagar, Jawahar Nagar Camp, Ambedkar Nagar, Samrala Chowk, Cheema Chowk, Barewal Road, Pakhowal Road, Shivaji Nagar, Hargobind Nagar, etc.

Today mass media and anti-larve wing of the Health Department visited Narinder Nagar and spread awareness against dengue. Fogging was also done in the area to destroy larvae.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said the department was actively creating awareness among the masses, especially in those areas where more number of cases were being reported.

The Civil Surgeon urged city residents to keep their surroundings clean and do not let water get stagnant in and around their houses. “Prevention is better than cure and the people should adopt all necessary precautions against the vector-borne disease.”

Meanwhile with the rise in dengue cases, the demand for goat milk has increased considerably. Available between Rs 1,500-2,000 per kg, people are approaching goat breeders. However, according to doctors, there is no medical evidence to prove that goat milk cures dengue. Posters about goat milk can be seen pasted near hospitals in the city.

“People are paying us in advance and are ready to wait to get a glass of goat milk. Goat milk that is sold generally between Rs 100-150 kg is at present sold at Rs 1,500-2,000 per kg due to increase in demand,” said Mohammad Abdul, a goat breeder from a village near Payal.

Dengue Symptoms

Symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headaches, aches and pain (eye pain, behind eyes, muscle, joint, or bone pain) vomiting, skin rash, and mild bleeding.

Precautions