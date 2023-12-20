NSPS proves mettle in judo championship

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 19

The students of Nankana Sahib Public School (NSPS), Gill Park, proved their mettle by winning a number of medals in different weight categories in the boys and girls section during the Ludhiana Sahodaya Schools Complex Judo Championship held at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM) Senior Secondary School, Sector 39, recently.

The U-11 girls secured the second overall position, while the boys finished third in the same age group. In the girls U-17 category, the school won the second overall position and boys bagged overall third place.

Similarly, the U-19 girls, clinched the third position whereas boys secured overall second position.

In the girls U-11 section, Khushi and Gurnoor Kaur won gold medals in the below U-19 group, Harleen Kaur won bronze medals and Kiranpreet Kaur clinched the gold medal.

Students (boys) who won medals are Karanveer Singh, Sunny, Prabhgun Singh, karan Sharma, Jogwinder Singh, Harshpreet Singh, Shubam Sahu, Rohit Verma, Saravjeet Singh, Om Singh, Vishal, Kabir Verma, Amarjit Singh, Jaskirat Singh and Jobanpreet Singh.

Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich congratulated the students and physical education department faculty on this achievement.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Gurdwara Nankana Sahib