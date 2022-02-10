Observer tells candidates to pay poll expenses through bank accounts

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, February 9

All 12 candidates, contesting election from the Amargarh Assembly segment, have been cautioned against non-compliance of the Election Commission’s directions on maintenance of expenses account during the electioneering process, which has already commenced.

“Any discrepancy or failure to maintain and submit accounts within the stipulated period of conclusion of the election might disqualify candidates for contesting any poll in the future and invite legal action,” the authorities said.

The Returning Officer-cum-SDM, Harbans Singh, said officials led by Election Observer Umesh Chandrakant Phade, an IRS from Maharashtra, had scrutinised records of expenses incurred on various activities, including advertisement and entertainment by all candidates. They were cautioned against some discrepancies of minor nature in some cases, he added.

Omission of expenses on some events like those incurred during filling of nomination paper, payment to one entity in parts to avoid bank entry and prorate based payments instead of total period were cited as discrepancies in records presented by candidates.

“Having observed certain discrepancies of minor nature we have advised all candidates and their agents to ensure that all payments are made through bank account opened for the purpose. Candidates have been allowed to withdraw cash upto Rs10,000 on any single day for petty expenses. They have also been asked to ensure that cash payment to one entity should not exceed Rs10000 during whole electioneering,” said Umesh Chandrakant Phade.

Phade further said members of committees constituted for monitoring expenses had been updated about latest instructions of the Election Commission to identify paid news in the print and the social media. —