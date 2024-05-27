Open House: What more needs to be done to check poll code violations, deal with violators?

Violators should not be let to run for office

Observing law enforcement officials blatantly flouting model standards of conduct during the 18th Lok Sabha election campaign is deeply unsettling. They fail to remember that they have an obligation to abide by the code, which was created by the Election Commission of India (ECI) with inputs from all political parties in order to guarantee a calm, systematic and polite election. But this consensus is weakened by the fact that Indian elections are a no-holds-barred conflict, giving politicians every chance to subdue their rivals. It becomes commonplace to falsify statements, tell outright lies, purposefully misinterpret them, and assign blame. As was the case, the state’s top poll violators were candidates for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency; nonetheless, these were quickly investigated and settled within the allotted period. First released as the ‘Minimum Code of Conduct’ on September 26, 1968, during the 1968–1969 midterm elections, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is based on Article 324 of the Constitution. The MCC bars political parties and candidates from seeking votes by appealing to caste and religion. Additionally, no campaign should take conducted in a house of worship. Most people agree that MCC can only be strictly enforced if it is imposed legally and those who violate it are not allowed to run for office.

Novin Christopher

C-Vigil App for swift action We have put in place an effective, responsive, robust and transparent system to receive and act on violations of the MCC. Besides our C-Vigil mobile application, several other platforms were also available to report the poll code violations. We are committed to investigating all complaints and take appropriate action on those found genuine as per the ECI guidelines. The complainants can also track the progress of their complaints on the mobile application. Any poll code violation by anyone, irrespective of party or position, would be dealt with sternly to ensure a free, fair, peaceful, smooth and transparent General Election to the 18th Lok Sabha in the state. — Sibin C, Punjab CEO

Bar candidates with criminal record

The fact that people who are running for office and want to represent the people in their individual areas are breaking the code of conduct is a very sad scenario. Actions taken against the parties or their representatives who violate the code of conduct must be noted by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The total number of inadvertent violations by a single party must be determined by the ECI; if the number exceeds the set threshold, candidates should not be allowed to run for office. It is necessary to review the prior records of every candidate running for office. Parties which commit violations on a regular basis ought to pay fines and send their candidates to prison. The penalty for breaking any law is set for every citizen, so why shouldn’t the candidate running for office receive the same punishment? Every candidate’s criminal history must be examined; individuals with a criminal history ought not to be permitted to run in any election. When making decisions against a candidate from any party, the Election Commission must act impartially and fairly. Heavy fines must be imposed on anyone who affixes posters or other banners to deface either public or private property.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Prioritise awareness, accountability

To effectively reduce poll code violations, there should be a concerted effort to enhance awareness through comprehensive campaigns. Candidates, political parties and voters should be educated extensively on electoral regulations via various mediums like media, workshops and informational materials. Concurrently, strict sanctions and penalties should be enforced for violators, ensuring accountability and discouraging misconduct. This dual strategy not only empowers stakeholders with knowledge but also establishes clear repercussions for non-compliance. By prioritising awareness and accountability, electoral processes can uphold fairness, transparency and trust. Thus, safeguarding the integrity of democratic governance.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Take punitive action to logical conclusion

For candidates, election season is often a battle for political survival and sometimes they end up crossing ethical and legal lines. Therefore, the Election Commission of India came up with a Model Code of Conduct to monitor and regulate the behaviour of candidates and parties during elections. This was done to ensure that elections take place in a free and fair manner and voters are not influenced, manipulated or coerced in any manner. The Model Code Conduct, this time around, was enforced on March 16. Ludhiana continues to top the state in receipt of poll code violation complaints with a record 100 per cent of them being acted upon and resolved within the stipulated timeframe. For this achievement and timely compliance, the Ludhiana DC-cum-DEO should be appreciated. Her hard work is paying dividends. There is ample scope in policing the violators, to make them atuned to the poll code. The current Representation of the People Act needs to be amended as the violators are often let go after the elections. Punitive action against them should be taken to its logical end. The law should be strictly enforced to break the nexus among politicians, police, and the supporters party to these violations. The authorities need to deal with gift cash and material bribes strictly and curb the flow of drugs and alcohol during election campaigns and rallies. The election activity organisers should be held accountable in cases of poll code violations. There is a need for the State to inculcate a culture of politicians debating on public platforms about their policies. Vigorous awareness campaigns should be undertaken to educate people about their value of casting vote.

Sukhdev Sharma

Special task forces need to be more vigilant

The Ludhiana Deputy Election Officer (DEO) deserves much appreciation for resolving 100 per cent of the poll code violation complaints in time. However, some issues might still arise before the actual date of polling i.e. June 1. The DEO and his/her staff must be prepared to take them up immediately and act upon them in time so that contestants do not develop a grudge against each other or the organisers. All the signboards having pictures of the contestants or their political affiliations (parties) must be removed from buildings and road crossings before the poll date. This exercise must be carried out with no laxity. No contestant should be allowed to canvass for a particular individual or party after filling nominations. Similarly, no political gatherings at street corners and other places in the city should be allowed after that. A special task force and the city police must be assigned the duty to keep a strict watch so that no foul play like distribution of money or alcoholic drinks is allowed before or during the election season. This malpractice must not be allowed to ensure free and fair elections. Special care and treatment must be given to senior citizens and the disabled for casting their votes at polling stations. These steps will ensure to a great extent that polling is carried out in a fair manner.

Gautam Dev

Bigwigs should lead by example

The Election Commission of India is a constitutional body empowered to conduct free and fair elections in India, while the Punjab State Election Commission (PSEC) is a statutory body empowered to ensure free and fair elections in the state. These election bodies should issue press notes when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force, relating to the actions taken against poll code violators and their guidelines for the voters, political parties and the candidates contesting, to enhance the level of transparency. The ECI and PSEC should advise the star campaigners, particularly of national parties to lead by example and not vitiate the delicate fabric of society. The commission should take a firm stand in the matter of dignity and honour of women by issuing legal notices to leaders of parties who make derogatory and offensive remarks against women. A re-poll should be ordered where capturing of polling booth and tampering of the EVM is observed, besides placing the polling and police authorities responsible for the station under suspension, and the state authorities concerned should initiate departmental proceedings against them. Those promoting disharmony through speeches among communities should be warned of strict punishment by the commission. Those indulging in corrupt practices like serving liquor, money, gifts, seeking votes based on religion, etc, should be punished. The commission should ensure the overall campaign is violence-free, less cluttered and intrusive, and free of any inducement.

RS Sembhi

Residents should step up, monitor violations

To address poll code violations in Ludhiana or any other area, proactive measures such as awareness campaigns need to be undertaken. Educate residents about the importance of adhering to the poll code through awareness campaigns, workshops and community meetings. Enforcement is the best way to go about preventing poll code violations. Increase the number of personnel responsible for enforcing the poll code while ensuring they are adequately trained. Implementation of a transparent system for reporting poll code violations where citizens can submit complaints easily and track the status of action on the same is crucial to ensure fair elections. Enforce strict penalties for violators including fines and other punitive measures to deter future violations. Encourage community involvement and monitoring of the poll code enforcement, fostering a sense of responsibility among citizens. Deliberate with local authorities, businesses and community leaders to develop and implement effective strategies for poll code compliance. By implementing these measures, authorities can work towards reducing poll code violations. Violators should be dealt with firmly but fairly ensuring that penalties are proportionate to the severity of violations and are applied consistently. Additionally, efforts should be made to address underlying issues such as lack of awareness, inadequate infrastructure or economic challenges that many contribute to non-compliance

Japleen Kaur

Do not exploit state machinery on campaign

The Punjab State Election Commission must advise all contesting candidates to follow the rules and regulations for fair elections. A designated place must be fixed to organise rallies for each party so that no roads are blocked due to roadshows. Those candidates who violate the code of conduct must be punished and a heavy fine must be imposed. No candidate should be allowed to deface or remove banners of other party candidates. Those alluring voters by offering money, liquor or any other material benefits should be banned from contesting the election. The election commission must ensure habitual violators are strictly punished to make an example of them. Candidates should not misuse educational institutes or public infrastructure to spread their agenda. Ministers should not club their official visit with the electioneering work and should not use official entitlements for canvassing. Ministers and other authorities should not sanction grants from their discretionary funds during the poll code enforcement period. The use of loudspeakers needs to be banned to prevent noise pollution. Each candidate must cooperate with the officials of the state election commission for fair and peaceful conduct of elections in the state.

Farzana Khan

QUESTION

With polling for the seventh and last phase of the General Election for the 18th Lok Sabha slated for June 1, what are the main issues that the candidates and political parties should address on priority?

Suggestions in not more than 200 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (May 30)

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha