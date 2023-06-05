Open House: What should be done to end illegal practice of overcharging at parking lots?

Officials hand in glove with contractors

Nowadays, almost anywhere one goes to park his vehicle he/she is likely to be fleeced. Parking attendants, presumably, believe that motorists have an endless supply of money and that overcharging will not make their wallet any lighter. It is a scandalous situation that robbery at parking lots has become the norm. Without a doubt, such looting is not possible unless some MC officials concerned are hand in glove with the contractors in committing this fraud. This practice of fleecing can only be stopped if the district administration takes strict action against the culprits. Furthermore, parking fee should be collected online.

Novin Christopher

Vehicles parked at the Sarabha Nagar market in Ludhiana. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

Adopt online system for payment

Adopting digital system is one of the best ways to overcome illegal practices like overcharging. There should be an online record of each and every visitor, including his/her details such as vehicle number, type of vehicle, time period of visit, mobile number etc. This can be achieved with the help of some software in which the electronic system automatically charges (with default minimum price for a service set in the system) by calculating the time period of a person's visit. The. Thus, in this way, improvements can be done.

Shine Rawal

Develop complaint management system

Several actions may be implemented to stop unlawful practices and solve the issue of fleecing at parking lots in the city. Stringent enforcement and regular monitoring should be implemented to guarantee that parking lots comply with the prescribed rates and norms. Use of automated methods for issuing parking tickets can help to limit the possibility of manipulation. Display boards with fee charges and amenities can be installed at all parking lots. A complaint management system should be developed for visitors to report any infractions, with appropriate punishment taken against the violators. Regular inspections, harsh punishments for non-compliance, and raising visitor knowledge and awareness can help to reduce these unlawful practices.

Aarti Rana Chauhan

Surprise checks should be conducted

One technique to prevent fleecing at parking lots is to have parking attendants issue e-tickets that reflect the specified charge for the vehicles. This can help to prevent overcharging and ensure that visitors are not scammed. Conducting surprise inspections at parking lots can also help to prevent people from being fleeced.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Licences of violators must be cancelled

Charging the parking fee above the prescribed price has become a common practice in the city. The administration must issue instructions and warnings to those charging extra against the amount which was originally settled during the contract. The rate of the parking fee must be nominal as it is in Chandigarh. Special teams must be formed for inspection purpose and licences of those overcharging must be cancelled on the spot. A survey must be conducted. People parking their vehicles at these lots must be asked about the fee they are paying. Parking lots charging extra fee must be identified and contractors at these locations must be. Residents must bring into the notice of the corporation if they are asked to pay extra.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

MC should operate lots on its own

According to some sources, there is parking mafia operating in some commercial areas in the city. It is highly deplorable and worrisome. People are suffering in the hands of ‘gunda’ mafia. The stakeholders are well aware about the nexus between the parking contractors and politicians. The state government has often promised to break the nexus, but all in vain. Even civil administration and municipal authorities have failed to nab the culprits. To address the issue of fleecing, the government should display parking rates at the entrance of the parking lots, adopt digital mode of payment, make the names, address and phone numbers of the contractors public. Municipal authorities should take the responsibility of operating the parking spaces. Contracts of those not following the instructions should be terminated immediately. A grievances redressal platform should be created for people to register complaints regarding various issues they face at these lots.

Sukhdev Sharma

Use technology to make lots smart

Fleecing at the parking lots in the city continues unabated. Issuing manual slips, charging more than the prescribed rates and lack of facilities at the lots have become the norm rather than an exception. To stop this illegal practice, the administration must take necessary steps immediately. There should be strict action taken against those charging more than the prescribed rates. The parking lots in the city should be converted into smart parking lots. Because the smart parking technology includes use of sensors, street lights, smart navigation systems and online payment platforms to relay information of the drivers and parking lot operators, the chance of fleecing might reduce.

Adish Sood

Deploy police personnel at lots

To stop the practice of overcharging the rates of the parking fee for all vehicles like bicycles, two-wheelers and four-wheelers must be exhibited at the entrance gates and other places inside the parking lots so that everyone is aware of the amount to be paid. Further, a policeman (to be paid by the contractor of the respective parking lot) must be deployed at every parking space to ensure that the caretaker there does not charge anyone above the fixed amount. The police personnel should also receive complaints regarding the issues being faced by the public at the lots. These steps will help control the fleecing.

Gautam Dev

