 Open House: What should be done to end illegal practice of overcharging at parking lots? : The Tribune India

Open House: What should be done to end illegal practice of overcharging at parking lots?

Introduce digital mode of payment to stop fleecing fleecingovercharging by parking attendants

Open House: What should be done to end illegal practice of overcharging at parking lots?

A multi-purpose parking lot at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Ludhiana. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Officials hand in glove with contractors

Nowadays, almost anywhere one goes to park his vehicle he/she is likely to be fleeced. Parking attendants, presumably, believe that motorists have an endless supply of money and that overcharging will not make their wallet any lighter. It is a scandalous situation that robbery at parking lots has become the norm. Without a doubt, such looting is not possible unless some MC officials concerned are hand in glove with the contractors in committing this fraud. This practice of fleecing can only be stopped if the district administration takes strict action against the culprits. Furthermore, parking fee should be collected online.

Novin Christopher

Vehicles parked at the Sarabha Nagar market in Ludhiana. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

Adopt online system for payment

Adopting digital system is one of the best ways to overcome illegal practices like overcharging. There should be an online record of each and every visitor, including his/her details such as vehicle number, type of vehicle, time period of visit, mobile number etc. This can be achieved with the help of some software in which the electronic system automatically charges (with default minimum price for a service set in the system) by calculating the time period of a person's visit. The. Thus, in this way, improvements can be done.

Shine Rawal

Develop complaint management system

Several actions may be implemented to stop unlawful practices and solve the issue of fleecing at parking lots in the city. Stringent enforcement and regular monitoring should be implemented to guarantee that parking lots comply with the prescribed rates and norms. Use of automated methods for issuing parking tickets can help to limit the possibility of manipulation. Display boards with fee charges and amenities can be installed at all parking lots. A complaint management system should be developed for visitors to report any infractions, with appropriate punishment taken against the violators. Regular inspections, harsh punishments for non-compliance, and raising visitor knowledge and awareness can help to reduce these unlawful practices.

Aarti Rana Chauhan

Surprise checks should be conducted

One technique to prevent fleecing at parking lots is to have parking attendants issue e-tickets that reflect the specified charge for the vehicles. This can help to prevent overcharging and ensure that visitors are not scammed. Conducting surprise inspections at parking lots can also help to prevent people from being fleeced.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Licences of violators must be cancelled

Charging the parking fee above the prescribed price has become a common practice in the city. The administration must issue instructions and warnings to those charging extra against the amount which was originally settled during the contract. The rate of the parking fee must be nominal as it is in Chandigarh. Special teams must be formed for inspection purpose and licences of those overcharging must be cancelled on the spot. A survey must be conducted. People parking their vehicles at these lots must be asked about the fee they are paying. Parking lots charging extra fee must be identified and contractors at these locations must be. Residents must bring into the notice of the corporation if they are asked to pay extra.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

MC should operate lots on its own

According to some sources, there is parking mafia operating in some commercial areas in the city. It is highly deplorable and worrisome. People are suffering in the hands of ‘gunda’ mafia. The stakeholders are well aware about the nexus between the parking contractors and politicians. The state government has often promised to break the nexus, but all in vain. Even civil administration and municipal authorities have failed to nab the culprits. To address the issue of fleecing, the government should display parking rates at the entrance of the parking lots, adopt digital mode of payment, make the names, address and phone numbers of the contractors public. Municipal authorities should take the responsibility of operating the parking spaces. Contracts of those not following the instructions should be terminated immediately. A grievances redressal platform should be created for people to register complaints regarding various issues they face at these lots.

Sukhdev Sharma

Use technology to make lots smart

Fleecing at the parking lots in the city continues unabated. Issuing manual slips, charging more than the prescribed rates and lack of facilities at the lots have become the norm rather than an exception. To stop this illegal practice, the administration must take necessary steps immediately. There should be strict action taken against those charging more than the prescribed rates. The parking lots in the city should be converted into smart parking lots. Because the smart parking technology includes use of sensors, street lights, smart navigation systems and online payment platforms to relay information of the drivers and parking lot operators, the chance of fleecing might reduce.

Adish Sood

Deploy police personnel at lots

To stop the practice of overcharging the rates of the parking fee for all vehicles like bicycles, two-wheelers and four-wheelers must be exhibited at the entrance gates and other places inside the parking lots so that everyone is aware of the amount to be paid. Further, a policeman (to be paid by the contractor of the respective parking lot) must be deployed at every parking space to ensure that the caretaker there does not charge anyone above the fixed amount. The police personnel should also receive complaints regarding the issues being faced by the public at the lots. These steps will help control the fleecing.

Gautam Dev

QUESTION

While people are yet to overcome losses, pains and hardships suffered due to the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes ordered in November 2016, they will not be able to get over the latest decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes as well. Many poor and low-paid workers continue to skip work to queue up at banks to exchange the notes. What should be done to check the hardships being faced by the common man?

Suggestions in not more than 100 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (June 8).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin father-son duo arrested for assaulting, exploiting teenage girls in Canada

3
Nation

Odisha train accident: Driver error ruled out, possible sabotage being probed; minister says people behind 'criminal' act identified

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at Opposition leaders, calls them 'ek thaali ke chhatte battee'; Sidhu retorts

5
Nation

Odisha train crash: Railways seeks CBI probe, hints at sabotage; two tracks repaired

6
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

7
Entertainment

Big-screen mother Sulochana Latkar dies at 94; PM Modi pays tributes

8
Amritsar

Addict injects himself with drug in public in Hoshiarpur, faints; video goes viral

9
Nation

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

10
Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Top News

Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

Tampering likely with electronic interlocking system: Offici...

‘Driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror, it's crashing': Rahul Gandhi’s barb at PM Modi in US

‘Driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror, it's crashing': Rahul Gandhi’s barb at PM Modi in US

Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia

Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia

No survivors were found at the crash site, Virginia state po...

187 bodies not identified yet; toll revised to 275

187 bodies not identified yet; toll revised to 275

Ex-CJ Lamba to head Manipur probe panel; lift blockades, says Shah

Ex-CJ Lamba to head Manipur probe panel; lift blockades, says Shah


Cities

View All

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Declassify papers on Operation Bluestar: MP

Philanthropist’s profile should be made part of PSEB syllabus: Speaker

10, including slain Congress councillor’s son, booked for attempt to murder

Fourth case against gang of 5 for human smuggling

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Soon, sector committees to redress public grievances

53 more structures to tap rainwater in Chandigarh this fiscal

Dog electrocuted by livewire in fence, house occupant booked

2 Himachal-based drug suppliers among 3 held

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

2 cousins kill woman-daughter after ‘legal advice’, loot valuables

Man nabbed for stealing Delhi Metro iron pipes

Bihar woman found dead in Delhi's Narela

Human chain to save Yamuna from pollution

591 stubble-burning cases in district so far

591 stubble-burning cases in district so far

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Cleaner murders driver, sets body on fire

Open House: Do you see more accountability and transparency in the government offices now?

Meet the wildlife guardians — munshi, driver, daily wager & 3 helpers

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Cable Mess: Broken, dangling wires in city areas invite mishaps

Two groups clash over trivial issue

Boy booked for outraging modesty of minor

Delhi couple dupes resident of Rs 15 lakh

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Despite ban, commercial use of tractor-trailers unabated in Patiala

Over 70 units of blood collected