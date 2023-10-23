Order to close fair after 10 pm fumes contractor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 22

The contractor operating swings at the city’s prominent Daresi fair fumed after the police ordered to close the fair after 10 pm. The police had reached the Daresi ground on Saturday night and stopped swings citing the orders of the district administration.

Many residents were standing in queue to take ride on swings had to return disappointed but the police started switching off lights around 9.30 pm.

The contractor, Varinder Kapoor, said he had taken the contract of the fair for around Rs 84 lakh, including all expenses. If the police would not allow him to run swings till 11 pm, he will suffer huge losses.

He said the police should also close other fairs in the city which were running beyond their scheduled time.

Daresi SHO Inspector Gurjit Singh said the closing time of fairs was 10 pm and the police would not allow anybody to run such events after the closure time.