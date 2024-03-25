Parking contractor, employees get two-year jail for thrashing visitor

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana March 24

Judicial Magistrate Taranjeet Singh Simra has convicted six persons, including a parking contractor and his employees, on the charges of thrashing a visitor for raising his voice against overcharging at multi-level parking lot at the District Administrative Complex, Ludhiana, in 2014. All were ordered to undergo two year imprisonment each.

Those convicted include Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Partap Nagar, Charanjit Singh, alias Chan, of Vishkarma Colony, Dholewal, Manu Sood of Sunder Nagar, Inderjit Sidhu of Salem Tabri, Ankush of Chander Nagar and Micky Sahni of Chandigarh Road, here.

A case against them was registered on the complaint of Deepesh Jain, a resident of Tagore Nagar, Ludhiana, on June 18, 2014, at Division No 5 police station, here.

The complainant had stated to the police that he, along with his son Pulkit Jain, went to the office of the DTO, Ludhiana, to prepare driving licence of his son. He parked his car in the multi-storey parking. A dispute arose when parking employees asked him to pay Rs 40 instead of Rs 23 fixed by administration. When he resisted, the accused thrashed the victim.