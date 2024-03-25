PAU Notes: 7 agri engineering students qualify GATE

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

Seven students of Agricultural Engineering of the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAET), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), have brought laurels to the college by qualifying the prestigious Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 with ‘good’ all-India ranks.

Tarun Singla stood seventh nationwide with a GATE score of 872. Vasudev Kumawat, Khushi Dhiman, Rajwinder Singh, Saurabh Bassi and Vivek Kumar have also qualified the GATE exam with AIR of 73, 78, 120, 182 and 189, respectively.

Akash Singh, a third year BTech student, has also qualified the exam. The GATE examination is a gateway for engineering graduates to get admission into central institutes like IITs, ICT, IIS and NITIE with fellowships of Rs 12,400 per month for their master’s degrees.

