PAU Notes: Experts train SC students in protected cultivation

Ludhiana, March 23
The Department of Vegetable Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), conducted a two-day vocational training course titled ‘Nursery Raising and Protected Cultivation of Vegetable Crops’ for the SC students.
Dr Tarsem Singh Dhillon, head, Department of Vegetable Science, discussed the importance and scope of protected cultivation of different vegetables such as tomato, capsicum, brinjal and cucumber. Traditional and high-tech nursery raising methodologies were also explained in the training programme.
Dr Kulbir Singh, course coordinator, welcomed all the trainees and initiated the programme by highlighting the significance of maintaining a healthy vegetable nursery and adopting protected cultivation techniques to ensure quality vegetable production.
A subject specialist, Dr Salesh Kumar Jindal, discussed tomato, capsicum and cucumber cultivation in poly/net-house. He also gave detailed information about the importance, scope and status of protected cultivation in Punjab.
Dr Madhu Sharma, a vegetable scientist, elaborated the method of nursery raising different vegetable crops.
