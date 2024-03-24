PAU Notes: ISAE chief interacts with agri economics students

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 23

Dr DK Marothia, president of the Indian Society of Agricultural Economics (ISAE), Mumbai, visited the Department of Economics and Sociology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), to interact with faculty and students of the department. Dr Marothia is a national coordinator with the National Institute of Ecology and a member of the Technical Advisory Board of the Global Ever Greening Alliance. Earlier, Dr Marothia was the Chairman of the Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices, Government of India, and a member of the Chhattisgarh State Planning Commission.

During an interaction, Dr Marothia emphasised the importance of conserving natural resources and highlighted studies related to agro-ecosystems and environmental sociological issues. Faculty members shared their research work, and postgraduate students had an opportunity to discuss their research endeavors with Dr Marothia. Dr Marothia also desired to collaborate with the department to conduct a workshop on research methodology and paper-writing. He talked about the new research areas, and encouraged faculty and students to collaborate and publish their work in high-impact journals.

