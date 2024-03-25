PAU Notes: Seminar on energy solutions for MBA students

Ludhiana, March 24
The School of Business Studies (SBS), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), hosted a seminar on ‘Alternative Energy Solutions’ under the ICAR-I SCSP scheme.
The seminar, featuring speakers from DK Energy Solution and PAU, delved into the challenges, opportunities and advancements in the field of renewable energy.
The session began with interaction with Dr Ramandeep Singh, director, SBS, who discussed entrepreneurial skills and importance of entrepreneurship as well as motivated students to ignite innovative ideas and risk-taking capacity.
Arvinder Singh, CEO of DK Energy Solution, addressed the challenges and opportunities presented by alternative sources of energy, offering valuable insights into the evolving landscape of sustainable energy solutions. He also discussed the employment opportunities available in renewable energy sources.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP picks Maneka for Sultanpur, Kangana Mandi, Jindal Kurukshetra
5th list of 111 out | Varun Gandhi dropped from Pilibhit, VK...
INDIA bloc to hold mega rally to ‘save democracy’ on Mar 31
Alliance unites in Delhi CM Kejriwal’s support