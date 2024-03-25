PAU Notes: Varsity marks crocheting month, holds competition for village women

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

The Department of Apparel and Textile Science, College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised an exhibition-cum-competition on crocheting to mark the National Crocheting Month.

The event was organised by the final year students of the Community Science programme under the guidance of Manisha Sethi, at Sidhwan Bet village. The exhibition showcased products like jackets, scarves, cushion covers, shawls, mobile covers, organisers, etc. Some were collected from the village women’s collection while others were made by the students. In the competition, a total of 18 women participated from the village and showcased their talent by using different techniques of crocheting.

